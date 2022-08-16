87º

WATCH: Ask Amy podcast on KPRC 2+

Watch Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Houston, we have a NEW show on KPRC 2 + just for you. Each week, Amy Davis breaks down the consumer news you need to know.

The “Ask Amy Podcast” can be seen every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

There are THREE ways you can watch each week.

  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Missed the show when it aired on KPRC 2+?

Catch up on YOUR time by clicking the link below:

  • EPISODE 1: Renter’s Rights > Amy and Ryan Marquez of the University of Houston Center for Consumer Law cover a lot of ground as they tackle topics important to renters in Houston and across Texas.
  • EPISODE 2: Electricity Rates > Amy discusses electricity rates and how you can save when it comes time to review, renew, or change your energy provider.
  • EPISODE 3: Protesting Property Taxes > Amy breaks down how to protest your property tax evaluations in an in-depth discussion with Michael Berlanga, owner of Resolutions Now, a San Antonio-based real estate business.
  • EPISODE 4: Saving on Homeowner’s Insurance > Amy talks about how to cut costs on your homeowner’s insurance while still protecting your property.
  • EPISODE 5: Outrageous Water Bills > Amy’s guest is a man who sued the City of Houston over an outrageous water bill and won. Hear how he did it.
  • EPISODE 6: Medicare 101 > Amy and a representative from the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging dive into what we need to know about Medicare benefits.

