Ask Amy show notes: Consumer alerts - your bills

You never think annoying issues will pop up in your life until it does. From vehicle ID theft to huge electricity bills, or phone service issues, inconvenient issues like this can happen to anyone. Amy Davis has a few consumer-related stories from 2022 that can help you feel prepared for 2023.

Flaw allowing vehicle identity theft

Next to your home, your vehicle is probably the most expensive thing you own. What if you discovered someone had stolen your car, but it was still in your driveway? It’s basically vehicle identity theft. KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis discovered a flaw in the state’s titling system allowing thieves to steal cars and hide them in plain sight on our roadways.

Why some home alarm systems are not actually being monitored

If your home security system is cell-based your alarm may not be monitored anymore. One Northeast Harris county woman found out the hard way that she’d been paying for service she wasn’t getting. She called KPRC 2 Investigates when the alarm company told her it would cost more than $4,000 to get her system working again.

If you have a home alarm system that is supposed to be monitored you should test it at least every six months by setting it off to see if the alarm company calls.

Surprise phone switch

These days, wherever you go you can take your phone number with you, even if you switch phone carriers. It’s pretty common and an easy way to keep up with old contacts. That’s why a Cypress man was shocked when his phone company disconnected his number and reassigned it to someone else. The number is essential for his business. He called our KPRC 2 Investigates team for help.

$4,000 electric bill

With our extreme heat air conditioners are working overtime to cool our homes and your bills are likely higher. We expect that in the summer but one Alvin woman called Amy when she got an electric bill for more than $4,000. Learn what our team discovered and what you need to know if this happens to you.

Surprise electricity switch

We protect our homes and property by locking doors and gates. We put passwords on accounts with sensitive information. But KPRC 2 Investigates discovered there’s nothing you can do to protect your electric service from getting canceled or switched without your consent. It happened to one Northshore man who contacted our team for help. What we found out about your rights and your electricity service might surprise you.

Chime complaints

Chime and other online companies now called “neo-banks” became extremely popular during the pandemic as people looked for accounts where they could have their stimulus payments deposited. But Chime is not actually a bank. It hands over the banking aspect to Bancorp and Stride bank.

KPRC 2 Investigates found when customers have issues with their accounts they say Chime is slow to respond and eager to take their money.

