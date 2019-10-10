Seen on Houston Life
If you’re looking for something you saw on the show, check the links below!
Thursday, November 21
- Houston Ballet
- Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union “Reality Fair”
- Sylva & Cie
- Texas Mattress Makers
- H-E-B
- Wisteria
Tuesday, November 19
- House of Pies
- Animal ER of Northwest Houston
- Second Servings of Houston
- Smart in the Kitchen
- Junior League of the Woodlands
- Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
Monday, November 18
Friday, November 15
Thursday, November 14
Wednesday, November 13
Tuesday, November 12
- Armenta
- Chateau St. Michelle
- Milk & Honey Nutrition
- Milk & Honey Nutrition Scavenger Hunt
- Inner Image
- Kaplan Sinus Relief
Monday, November 11
Friday, November 8
- Dominique Sachse
- New Year, New You Giveaway with Dominique Sachse
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Kobi Halperin
- Gyth Rigdon
- 31st Annual Ice Spectacular at The Galleria
Thursday, November 7
Wednesday, November 6
Tuesday, November 5
Monday, November 4
Friday, November 1
Thursday, October 31
Wednesday, October 30
- Halloween food & drinks with Tim Laird
- 13th Floor Haunted House
- Makeup artist Mariana Lowery
- Houston SPCA
- Stylist Regina Moretto
- Memorial Hermann Cypress
Tuesday, October 29
- Grosstopia
- Halloween treats with UT Physicians
- Cool Schools
- Texas Mattress Makers
- Hairstylist Candice Hollub
Monday, October 28
- Feast with the Beasts
- Johnny Falstaff
- Trevor Shakiba
- Bombshell Bootcamp
- Nueva Luna Ballet Folklorico
- Innovative Lasers of Houston
Friday, October 25
Thursday, October 24
Wednesday, October 23
Tuesday, October 22
Monday, October 21
Friday, October 18
- The Hobby Center
- Dixie Longate
- Performing Arts Supply
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Houston SPCA
- My Diary of Us
- Wild Blue Country
Thursday, October 17
Wednesday, October 16
Tuesday, October 15
Monday, October 14
- Texas Oncology
- Dr. Michelina Cairo
- Paxman
- The Shakiba Group
- Riedel the Wine Glass Company
- The Silver Barn
- Innovative Lasers of Houston
Friday, October 11
Thursday, October 10
- Cyclone Anaya's
- The Chocolate Llama
- Lily Pulitzer
- Kendra Scott
- Brahmin
- Bayou City Art Festival
- Lifetime
- Kathryn Emery
Wednesday, October 9
- Dachshund Rescue of Houston
- TopDog Halloween Madness
- Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine & Skin Spa
- Houston SPCA
- Star Furniture
- Meadow Lake Pet Resort & Training Center
Tuesday, October 8
Monday, October 7
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation
- The Shakiba Group
- Lizzo
- ReDeaux Kidz
- ABC Home Services
Friday, October 4
- Lopez Mexican Restaurant
- Dr. Mike Dow
- Bear Creek Smokehouse
- Houston SPCA
- Festa Italiana
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Camerata Wine Bar
Thursday, October 3
- Astros Post-Season
- Brenner's on the Bayou Wine Fest
- Houston Show Choir
- Texas Renaissance Festival
- Animal ER of Northwest Houston
- A Taste of Cy-Fair
Wednesday, October 2
- Johnny's Gold Brick
- Indian Film Festival of Houston
- Iqbal Khan
- Houston SPCA
- Fort Bend County Fair
- Susan G. Komen
Tuesday, October 1
- Circle K Secret Word of the Day
- The Clever Kitchen
- UT Physicians
- Go Public Gulf Coast
- Too Cheap Blondes
- Houston Public Library
Friday, September 27
Thursday, September 26
Wednesday, September 25
Tuesday, September 24
Monday, September 23
Friday, September 20
Wednesday, September 18
- The Step Sistas
- Hand Makes Home
- Eunice
- Memorial Hermann Driving Change for Houston
- Succulents 101
- The Garden Academy
- Houston SPCA
Tuesday, September 17
- Urban Organic Gardens
- UT Physicians
- Adoption day brings joy after massive animal seizure at Matagorda County home
- Southwest Surplus
Monday, September 16
- Any Tickets Meet and Greet with Dennis Rodman at Sam’s Boat
- Dennis Rodman
- Innovative Lasers of Houston
- The Shakiba Group
- Timeshare Termination
Friday, September 13
Thursday, September 12
- America is running out of White Claw hard seltzer
- Yumi
- Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine & Skin Spa
- The Original Marini's Empanada House
- Houston Shopping Tours
- Tresor Cache Boutique
- B.I.G. Love Cancer Care
- KPRC2 Shop
Wednesday, September 11
Monday, September 9
Friday, September 6
Thursday, September 5
Wednesday, September 4
- KPRC 2 Goes Gold
- Double Up Texas
- Urban Harvest
- Growing Good
- Circle K Secret Word of the Day
- Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
- Houston SPCA
- American Ninja Warrior
- H-E-B
Tuesday, September 3
