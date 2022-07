Closed captioning and audio description questions and concerns should be directed to:

Edgar Zavala

Director of Technology

KPRC-TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

closedcaption@kprc.com

Phone: 713-778-4545

Fax: 713-778-8981

For immediate concerns:

Phone: 713-778-4545

Fax: 713-778-8981

closedcaption@kprc.com