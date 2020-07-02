82ºF
23 hours ago
Westheimer Road is operating at normal operations during the day as the paving operations are complete.
Empty highways, quiet streets -- that’s what Houston-area roadways looked like in March and April.
The proposed I-45 expansion project is set to solve Houston’s biggest congestion problems from the Southwest Freeway up to the North Beltway, with work broken down into t...
Our transit workers risk their lives every day providing essential services to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1 hour ago
There is a major traffic alert in Houston.
16 hours ago
When you drive through a toll without an EZ TAG and no cash, is it possible to pay later without penalty?
While many of you are still at home, if you head out this weekend, there’s some weekend construction you need to be aware of.
Here is a list of high water locations in the Houston area.
A deputy constable from Harris County Precinct 5 was injured Wednesday in a crash on the Katy Freeway.