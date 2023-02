HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers! If you’re headed toward downtown on Saturday, you might want to pack some patience.

Two northbound right lanes between Dunlavy Street and Mandell Street will close from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to officials with Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT did not specify what type of repairs will be made during the closure.

Drivers are expected to face delays and encouraged to seek an alternate route if headed that way.