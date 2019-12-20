Learn more about KPRC 2’s afternoon lifestyle show, Houston Life

Houston Life is a lifestyle TV show passionate about celebrating the greater Houston area. Produced by KPRC 2, the show is hosted by Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala with Lauren Kelly reporting. It airs weekdays from 1-2 p.m. highlighting local people, businesses, things to do around the city and tips to make your life easier.

The show launched in August of 2016 and originally broadcast out of The Galleria. In 2018, KPRC 2 moved the show back to their offices off Southwest Freeway, where it now broadcasts daily from Studio B.

If you’d like to be a part of the show, click here.

To find information on something you’ve seen on the show, click here.