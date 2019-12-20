Want to be featured on Houston Life? Here’s how

Do you want to be featured on Houston Life, or know someone who does? We want to hear from you!

Write an email to houstonlife@kprc.com and include the following:

Your name and contact information

A detailed description of your idea

How you’d like to see your idea presented on the show (Is there an action item?)

How/why do you think our viewers will benefit from seeing your idea on the show

Is there a special offer you’d like to give our viewers?

A link to your website or social media platform to find more information

What we’re looking for:

Local people who are giving back to their communities or who have inspirational stories of overcoming hardships

Unique events or things to do in the city of Houston or surrounding areas

Restaurants with extreme foods on the menu or crazy challenges

Videos of your pets doing adorable or strange things

Local businesses looking for marketing options

A producer will review your information, and will respond if interested in moving forward with having you on the show.