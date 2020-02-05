Traffic FAQ: Where can I find construction information and road closures that may affect my commute?
Construction can be a headache for drivers in the Houston area. Sometimes GPS systems may not have the correct closure information. You can follow TxDOT on Twitter or Facebook for the latest updates on closures due to construction.
Houston TranStar also has the latest updates on the length of the road closures and what lanes are affected.
