Traffic FAQ: I realized I got on a toll road by accident. What do I do?

Ana Gonzalez

You can visit the Harris County Toll Road Authority website at hctra.org/MissedAToll, to pay any toll amount. Enter your license plate number and state and follow the steps.

Transactions may not be available for 7-10 business days of your trip, while out-of-state license plate transactions take up to 30 days to post online.

Failure to pay for tolls may result in additional fees and penalties.

