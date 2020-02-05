Traffic FAQ: I realized I got on a toll road by accident. What do I do?
You can visit the Harris County Toll Road Authority website at hctra.org/MissedAToll, to pay any toll amount. Enter your license plate number and state and follow the steps.
Transactions may not be available for 7-10 business days of your trip, while out-of-state license plate transactions take up to 30 days to post online.
Failure to pay for tolls may result in additional fees and penalties.
