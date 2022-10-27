Street closures: This is what you need to know about Houston traffic as the World Series heads to the Bayou City

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston is getting ready for the World Series traffic.

KPRC 2 has obtained the traffic closure plans from the Mayor’s Office Special Events.

Just remember to pack your patience and drive safely before, during after the games if you’re in the Minute Maid Park area and downtown, in general. You could save a life.

Here are the planned closures coming up for the weekend and through Nov. 5:

Oct. 28 – Nov. 5, 2022 – World Series Schedule

• Three east lanes of the 300-500 blocks of Crawford between Texas & Congress – one west curb lane open for EMS access only.

• 1500-1800 blocks of Preston between La Branch & Hamilton closed – business access only.

• Two north curb lanes of the 1600-1800 blocks of Texas between Crawford & Hamilton (includes the metered inlet lane).

• South curb lane of the 1600 block of Congress between Crawford & Jackson.

• Two south curb lanes including sidewalk of the 1700-1800 blocks of Congress between Jackson & Hamilton – two north lanes open for vehicular traffic.

• West curb lane of the 300-500 blocks of Hamilton between Texas & Congress.

• East curb lane of 200 block of Chenevert between Franklin & Congress East curb lane of the 600 block of Avenida de las Americas (ADLA) between Capitol & Texas. 300 LaBranch (Home Games only) I-10 single merge (lane 4 to 2 to allow Chartres to flow onto I-10 without merging) (Home Games only)

And then after:

Nov. 6- Nov. 8 - Teardown Schedule

• Three east lanes of the 300-500 blocks of Crawford between Texas & Congress – one west curb lane open for EMS access only.

• 1500-1800 blocks of Preston between La Branch & Hamilton closed – business access only.

• Two north curb lanes of the 1600-1800 blocks of Texas between Crawford & Hamilton (includes the metered inlet lane).

• South curb lane of the 1600 block of Congress between Crawford & Jackson.

• Two south curb lanes including sidewalk of the 1700-1800 blocks of Congress between Jackson & Hamilton – two north lanes open for vehicular traffic.

• West curb lane of the 300-500 blocks of Hamilton between Texas & Congress.