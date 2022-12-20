Safety tips, stats and more: Your holiday travel roadmap

HOUSTON – According to AAA Texas, nine million Texans are expected to travel this holiday season, and 90% of these travelers will be driving. These numbers are up 2% compared to last year, and that’s pretty much up to par with what we saw in 2018, so one might say, yes, we are back to pre-pandemic traveling numbers.

We’ve got lower gas prices in place and we’re finally able to gather in large groups, so these are factors that could be contributing to the higher number of cars hitting the road.

When will it be the busiest to travel?

Thursday and Friday before Christmas Day are expected to be the busiest days out on the roads. One freeway will have a lot more congestion than usual and that is the Eastex Freeway. Between I-10 the East Freeway and SH-288 is where traffic is supposed to increase by about 40%, especially on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is because it’s a combo of folks heading back from their Christmas road trips, heading back to work, or drivers embarking on their road trip ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Get your vehicle winter ready!

If you and your family will be joining the mass of holiday travelers getting on the road, you’ll want to make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape ahead of the freeze.

Before the winter blast arrives, it’s essential that drivers make sure they have a fully stocked emergency kit equipped for winter weather. According to AAA Texas, the kit should include the following: