Traffic FAQ: Help! I got a flat tire on the highway! Who can I contact to help me?

The Gulf Coast Regional Tow and Go Program was launched to get stranded motorists off the highway at no cost. The Tow and Go operator can take your vehicle to a safe location and replace your tire as long as you have equipment and a spare tire in your vehicle.

Tow and Go can also assist motorists whose vehicles experienced mechanical failure such as an empty gas tank and overheating issues. They will tow your vehicle to a drop-off location within one mile of the original breakdown location.

If you are stranded on the highway or on the HOV lane and need assistance, contact 713.881.3333.