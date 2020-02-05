46ºF

Traffic FAQ: How do I deal with an aggressive driver?

Ana Gonzalez

Sometimes, drivers can get on the wrong side. TxDOT wants you to be a cautious, considerate driver. Here is a list of what you can do to protect yourself and your passengers:

--Avoid using your horn excessively.

--Do not make eye contact at the driver.

--Be sure to steer clear to give drivers plenty of room.

--Do not flash your headlights.

TxDOT encourages drivers to call 911 if they are concerned about their safety.

