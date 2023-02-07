Ask Amy episode notes: Five quick ‘Ways 2 Save’ on your monthly budget

We are helping you find extra money in your budget. From skincare products to subscription fees, we have ways you can save money. Amy Davis also takes us to one big box store to show how you can get discounts at the checkout.

1. Buy fewer beauty products

Save on beauty and skincare products by narrowing down all of the items you buy. Our expert explains that you only need four skincare products for healthy skin.

2. Price-match twist

Hack to save money on your next shopping trip. You may know some stores price-match items from other stores, but what about shopping the store’s own website for savings? For example, we found Target will honor Target.com prices.

3. Fake cancel your streaming services

Even if you’re not ready to let go of certain subscriptions you can cut your price in half by going through the motions of canceling online.

4. Check companies that offer streaming services included

Check your cell phone carrier and cable because you may get free streaming service included in the price of your phone or cable bill.

5. You could qualify for a lower rate on your internet service

Get $30 off your internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Go to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an application or print out a mail-in application.

