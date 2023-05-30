Ask Amy show notes: FEMA Flood insurance changes

FEMA is calculating flood insurance in a new way, and it means higher rates for everyone. Leash Yu from “Agency Yu” joins Amy to talk about what you can expect to pay, shopping private flood insurance and why you should avoid letting your policy lapse.

You can watch this episode in the video player above.

Topics mentioned in this Ask Amy episode

A flood insurance policy can cover both your residence and its contents. The National Flood Insurance Program’s building coverage includes foundations, electrical and plumbing systems, and water heaters. An NFIP contents coverage policy would cover clothing, furniture, personal electronics, and portable and window air conditioners.

RELATED KPRC content:

How to get the most from your flood insurance claim

Shopping flood insurance

How to get flood insurance with zero wait time

Do you have a topic idea for an Ask Amy episode? Email AskAmy@kprc.com