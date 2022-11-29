Ask Amy show notes: Shop and save this holiday season

Thanksgiving, Black Friday & Cyber Monday are behind us! The holiday shopping season is now. But we know things are more expensive this year. Amy Davis joins Producer Andrea Slaydon and reporter Bill Spencer to talk about new ways and places to shop to help save some money.

Scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

2:00 What are liquidation stores and how to shop

3:30 Inside look at liquidation stores, tips for finding best deals

10:00 Dollar store must buy items

22:00 Apps that can save you money

Websites and KPRC links mentioned

Money-saving apps: Honey, Rakuten, Fetch Rewards

Bill Spencer’s dollar store must-have items

4 Ways 2 Save at liquidation stores

Liquidation stores in Houston

