Ask Amy show notes: Shop and save this holiday season

Thanksgiving, Black Friday & Cyber Monday are behind us! The holiday shopping season is now. But we know things are more expensive this year. Amy Davis joins Producer Andrea Slaydon and reporter Bill Spencer to talk about new ways and places to shop to help save some money.
Watch the episode in the video link posted above.
Scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
2:00 What are liquidation stores and how to shop
3:30 Inside look at liquidation stores, tips for finding best deals
10:00 Dollar store must buy items
22:00 Apps that can save you money
Websites and KPRC links mentioned
Money-saving apps: Honey, Rakuten, Fetch Rewards
Bill Spencer’s dollar store must-have items
4 Ways 2 Save at liquidation stores