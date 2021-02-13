Cha-ching: Thes 4 apps could save you thousands

HOUSTON – You can do it. You have the power to save yourself hundreds, even thousands, of dollars over the next year by using four new apps and web tools that promise to find you the very best deals on whatever you are buying in a matter of seconds.

The best part is, these virtual tools do all the work for you and you reap the benefits.

Shop Savvy

First up, it’s an app called Shop Savvy.

Shop Savvy works with you while you are in the store shopping for whatever you want. It could be electronics, beauty products, clothes or toys for your children.

All you do is open the Shop Savvy app while you are shopping and take a picture of the barcode of the product you want to buy at that store. Instantly, the app begins searching stores in your area for the very same product at lower prices and tells you what prices are available at nearby stores.

Melissa Thomas, a mother raising three teenage daughters in Katy, uses Shop Savvy all the time. She said she recently saved a ton recently on a pair of designer jeans.

Ad

“I just went on the Shop Savvy app and scanned the barcode of the jeans I wanted,” Thomas said. “Within seconds, the app told me I could by the very same pair of jeans, at a store two miles away, for $27 less. Obviously, I went there and bought them. The very same pair of jeans.”

Get more info about Shop Savvy here.

Popcart

Okay, so you are more of an online shopper. Then Popcart is for you.

You just download the Popcart tool onto your computer and every time you shop online for something, Popcart is watching and searching other retail sites for the very same product at a lower price. When it finds something cheaper, it alerts you with a box in the right-hand corner of your screen with the amount of money you can save. You don’t have to do anything except click on that box and the app takes you directly to a website where you can buy that product at a lower price.

Ad

Recently, KPRC 2 Investigates searched the Home Depot website for a washer and dryer combo, and within seconds, Popcart found the very same washer and dryer for $350 less.

Get more info about Popcart here.

Honey

Honey is a web tool you download onto your computer that works to find you the very best coupon codes that it then applies to whatever you are buying online.

Recently, KPRC 2 Investigates looked for an air fryer online and found one made by Emeril Lagasse. The retail price on the websit was $399, but with Honey, we were instantly given a coupon for $40 off that price. By clicking on the coupon, the tool automatically reduced the price of that air fryer from $399 to $359.

Get more info about Honey here.

Fetch

Shopping is always fun, but what would it be like to actually get paid for shopping? An app called Fetch does just that.

Ad

Fetch rewards you with points for the things you buy and then converts those points into gift cards that you use to buy things.

Nora Kaptche is a consumer shopping expert from Katy who used Fetch to rack up more than 2,000 points. She said using Fetch is as easy as taking a picture.

“All you do is go shopping,” Kaptche said. “Afterwards, you take a picture of your receipt and you earn points for whatever you spent at that store. Earn enough points and you automatically earn gift cards to places like Starbucks, Amazon, Ulta and others. It’s like free money. You earn the gift cards for doing nothing. All you have to do is take a picture of your receipts.”

Get more info about Fetch here.

What you didn’t see on TV

As a bonus, here are two additional video tutorials on two more money-saving tools that will save you big.

Rakuten

Ibotta