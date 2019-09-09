Liquidation warehouses in Houston where you can score stuff for cheap

Name brand, brand new products on deep discount. We've told you about several liquidation warehouses in Houston, but one of the businesses is changing up its business model.

Caffey Enterprises makes it easier and sometimes cheaper for you to shop its products. Mike Caffey runs an online auction site called 4Csauction. From brand new refrigerators and stoves to still-in-the-box miter saws and mattresses, Caffey takes pictures of everything in the warehouse and posts them online at www.4csauction.com for auctions.

"You basically pick what you want to spend," Caffey explained. "Then if you get outbid, you get an email and you have the decision if you want to up the bid or shop for something else."

Most of the items for sale are overstock or returned products from retailers like Macy's, Kohl's, Costo, Target, JC Penney, Lowes, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and Sam's Club.

"Either the buyer bought too much for the season or it's a slow mover and they've gotta make room for the new items that are coming in," explained Caffey. "They'll liquidate it and then we end up getting it."

Everything is sold as-is with no warranties, other than what the manufacturer might provide. Caffey also has two physical store locations called Deals and Steals.

Different types of liquidation stores in the Houston area

If you like the thrill of the hunt at liquidation warehouses, you can check out all of them in the area.

Pasadena location: 4802 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, Tx 77505

Alvin location: 2625 S. Bypass 35, Alvin, Tx 77511

Caffey Enterprises 4CsAuctions - 1001 Dumont Street South Houston, TX 77587

Caffey owned store locations:

Deals and Steals (Spencer Hwy)

Deals and Steals (Deer Park)

If you know about another liquidation warehouse store in the Houston area, let us know in the comments below!