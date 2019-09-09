Liquidation warehouses in Houston where you can score stuff for cheap

HOUSTON – We are helping you find name brand, brand new products on deep discount. Liquidation stores sell overstock or return items from big box stores. We have a complete list of liquidation stores in our area including one that allows people to shop online.
Caffey Enterprises makes it easier and sometimes cheaper for you to shop its products. Mike Caffey runs an online auction site called 4Csauction. From brand new refrigerators and stoves to still-in-the-box miter saws and mattresses, Caffey takes pictures of everything in the warehouse and posts them online at www.4csauction.com for auctions.
"You basically pick what you want to spend," Caffey explained. "Then if you get outbid, you get an email and you have the decision if you want to up the bid or shop for something else."
Most of the items for sale are overstock or returned products from retailers like Macy's, Kohl's, Costo, Target, JC Penney, Lowes, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and Sam's Club.
"Either the buyer bought too much for the season or it's a slow mover and they've gotta make room for the new items that are coming in," explained Caffey. "They'll liquidate it and then we end up getting it."
Everything is sold as-is with no warranties, other than what the manufacturer might provide. Caffey also has two physical store locations called Deals and Steals.
Different types of liquidation stores in the Houston area
If you like the thrill of the hunt at liquidation warehouses, you can check out all of them in the area.
- Dirt Cheap (2 locations)
Pasadena location: 4802 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, Tx 77505
Alvin location: 2625 S. Bypass 35, Alvin, Tx 77511
- Caffey Enterprises 4CsAuctions - 1001 Dumont Street South Houston, TX 77587
Caffey owned store locations:
Deals and Steals (Spencer Hwy)
Deals and Steals (Deer Park)
- Bargains by Green 814 Summer Park Drive #600 Stafford, TX 77477
- Treasurez for Less - 303 Wells Fargo Drive Houston, Tx, 77090 Facebook.com/groups/675466772613507/
- Sheffield & Sheffield - 8717 Humble Westfield Rd Building 2 Humble, TX 77338
- The Liquidation Location (2 locations) -12227 Highway 6 Santa Fe, Texas 77510
- Bodega Liquidation - 7700 Kempwood Drive, Houston, TX 77055
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore Click2houston.com/consumer/new-store-lets-you-buy-low-priced-furniture-help-charitable-cause 5280 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77092
If you know about another liquidation warehouse store in the Houston area, let us know in the comments below!