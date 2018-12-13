Furniture store lets you buy low-priced items, help charitable cause

HOUSTON - If you like to save money, there's no better feeling than the high of a finding a great deal! Now combine that with knowing the money you spend is going to a good cause.

Most Habitat for Humanity ReStores are a good place to pick up donated building supplies and construction materials at low prices; but we found a ReStore on steroids.

The ReStore at 5280 West 34th Street off 290 is the only store in our area that receives weekly donations from Wayfair and other high-end stores like Restoration Hardware.

Consumer expert Amy Davis dropped in to see the new items, all marked down at least 50%. Some items are scratched or damaged, but manager Matt Murphy says the retailers donate merchandise for other reasons, too.

"If you cancel your order when en route or you receive it and you don't like the color," he explained. "Once they (retailers) pretty much get it out of their system, they can't just put it back in that easily, so they just donate those products."

Murphy says new merchandise is priced and put right in the store as its delivered on Wednesdays and Fridays. There are deeper discounts every Saturday.

"So something new will always be on sale in the store, whether it's decor 50 percent off, furniture 50 percent off," Murphy explained.

"I got this end table. And this is only $25," said house flipper Rachel Klemenz. She stops by the ReStore at least twice a week.

"Last Saturday, I bought 2 king size headboards, a sofa and a desk for $350," she told consumer expert Amy Davis.

There is also mosaic tile for showers and backsplashes that are just $4 a square. You can find faucets, lighting fixtures, tools and rugs.

There is no delivery, so you have to haul away whatever you buy. They accept all forms of payment; and if you change your mind about something you buy, you can return it within 30 days for store credit.

All of the proceeds from the ReStore go back to Habitat for Humanity Houston that helps build homes for low-income Houston families.