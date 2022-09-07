Ask Amy notes: Fighting high water bills

People often reach out to Amy wondering what rights they have when faced with an outrageous water bill. In this podcast, Amy's guest sued the city of Houston over his pricey bill and won! He shares what happened when he filed in court.

Websites mentioned in episode

How to report unusually high water bills

How to file a complaint with 3-1-1 about high water bills

For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

1:45 discovered leak outside the home near the water meter

4:30 determined leak was on his side, he had to pay for repairs

3:27 got bill for $2,000+

7:19 why he decided to file a lawsuit

12:10 water adjustment board committee

17:25 you are charged when they come test meters

20:00 malfunctions of meters

20:23 facts about unusually high water bill adjustment

21:28 still doesn’t think the process works as it should

