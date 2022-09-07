Ask Amy notes: Fighting high water bills

We get a lot of complaints about high water bills. Amy’s guest is a man who sued the City of Houston over an outrageous water bill and won. Ashley Martins did this without hiring an attorney! Hear how he did it.
1:45 discovered leak outside the home near the water meter
4:30 determined leak was on his side, he had to pay for repairs
3:27 got bill for $2,000+
7:19 why he decided to file a lawsuit
12:10 water adjustment board committee
17:25 you are charged when they come test meters
20:00 malfunctions of meters
20:23 facts about unusually high water bill adjustment
21:28 still doesn’t think the process works as it should
