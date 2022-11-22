Ask Amy show notes: “DRAINED” Investigation into water bills

For this Ask Amy episode, we are taking a look at the entire KPRC 2 Investigates series on the City of Houston water department. Investigator Amy Davis led our team on the ‘DRAINED’ series as we looked into issues from outstanding huge bills to brown water.

WATCH: DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

Scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

1:00 Family keeps getting bills, even after the water meter shows the same numbers

4:00 Acres Homes man lives without water for years, unable to pay a huge bill

10:15 Biggest water users in the Houston area

12:38 Water bill adjustments

15:02 Dirty-looking water in one community

17:00 How to fight your water bill

19:47 customer satisfaction

