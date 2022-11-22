Ask Amy show notes: “DRAINED” Investigation into water bills

For this Ask Amy episode, we are taking a look at the entire KPRC 2 Investigates series on the City of Houston water department. Investigator Amy Davis led our team on the ‘DRAINED’ series as we looked into issues from outstanding huge bills to brown water.
Scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
1:00 Family keeps getting bills, even after the water meter shows the same numbers
4:00 Acres Homes man lives without water for years, unable to pay a huge bill
10:15 Biggest water users in the Houston area
12:38 Water bill adjustments
15:02 Dirty-looking water in one community
17:00 How to fight your water bill
19:47 customer satisfaction
Related KPRC web links
QUICK ACCESS: YOUTUBE playlist with the entire ‘DRAINED’ series.
Acres Homes man lives without water, unable to pay huge bill
Brown water in one community. It’s not just gross, it’s expensive
Adjustment requests and results
Why your water bills will continue to go up
How to fight your water bill, a step-by-step guide
Who is paying the highest water bills in Houston?
Hear what Public Works Director Carol Haddock has to say about wrong meter reads.
How does the Houston water department stack up to other cities?