KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?

KPRC2 Investigates looks into water bill issues in Houston. For part of our research, we asked about how much people are paying for water bills in Houston.

HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.

We have received customers’ bills showing charges of thousands of dollars over the last year. We know those bills are egregious. But we wanted to know what Houston’s biggest water users are paying each month.

The Houston water department told us so far this year customers in zip code 77056 used the most water on average each month. This is the Galleria, Tanglewood, and Woodway areas. They use about 11.6 thousand gallons of water a month and they pay about $214 each month.

In 2021, the average water bill in the same zip code was $130.65. But the city also says they are using more water now. (8.8 gallons in 2021).

The second biggest water users are people who live in 77024, the west Houston/Bunker Hill area. See below the top 10 zip codes in our area where customers are using the most water and how much they’re paying.

The 10 Houston-area zip codes with the highest water bills in dollars from Jan. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022, the average water usage in those zip codes, and the average bill amounts.

77024- Bunker Hill area / 9.1k gallons/ $132.64

77056- The Galleria, Tanglewood, Woodway area / 8.8k gallons/ $130.65

77027- River Oaks, Upper Kirby area / 7.1k gallons/ $107.86

77079- Energy Corridor, West Houston area / 6.9k gallons / $104.37

77019- River Oaks and Fourth Ward area / 7k gallons / $103.62

77005- West University Place / 6.7K gallons / $101.20

77345- Kingwood, Humble / 6.5k gallons / $98.11

77057- San Felipe, Woodway / 6.6k gallons / $97.34

77030- Texas Medical Center / 5.9k gallons / $89.00

77044- Atascocita, NE Houston / 5.8k gallons / $88.03

So far 2022 water bill usage and costs by zip code

77056 - Galleria, Tanglewood / 11.6k gallons / $214.69

77024 - Bunker Hill area / 11.2k gallons / $203.92

77027 - River Oaks area / 9.6k gallons / $184.54

77079 - Energy Corridor / 9.5k gallons / $179.03

77345 - Kingwood / 8.6k gallons / $159.06

77057 - San Felipe / 8.3k gallons / $156.85

77005 - West University area / 7.8k gallons / $153.62

77365 - Porter /7.8k gallons / $159.53

77042 - West Houston / 7.8k gallons / $144.74

77044 - Atascosita, NE Houston / 7.7k gallons / $149.20

SOURCE: City of Houston

