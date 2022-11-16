KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.

Residents say they’ve tried everything to get help for gross water

Shereece Anderson and her husband built their dream home on Houston’s northeast side in Saddle Creek Farms. Homes sit on huge lots in a picturesque subdivision. It’s everything Anderson wanted for her family of five, except one thing.

“We just want regular water. We want safe water,” said Anderson. “Clear water?” asked Investigator Amy Davis. “Clear water, yes,” Anderson replied.

Instead, she and her neighbors are getting brown, murky, rusty-looking water when they fill up their bathtubs, their swimming pools, and their glasses.

KPRC 2 Investigates water bill issues in the Houston area. People living in Saddle Creek Farms say the water from the City of Houston is brown and gross. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“You may have brown water. You may not today. And if you don’t have it today, then you’re definitely going to have it at the end of the week. You know it’s that frequent now,” she said.

Davis spent the day with several families in the neighborhood. All of them say they have called and reported the gross water to the city.

Why has it been so hard for people to get help?

“They wanted to know if you’d like to come to have a glass of water,” Davis said to Public Works Director Carol Haddock.

“So, I’m happy to go to any part of the city of Houston and sit down and meet with residents and I’m not afraid of our water system,” said Haddock.

Water test results

KPRC 2 Investigates water bill issues in the Houston area. Test results show what is in the water from one neighborhood where people have been dealing with brown water for years. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

You are probably wondering what is in that water. Why is it so brown? We had it tested. Tonight at 10, we will show you the results of those tests and hear what the City of Houston now says it is doing to fix the problem. We will update the results here.

How to report issues with your water

You can report any water concerns (including strange colors) to Houston 311 (713-837-0311), email 311@houstontx.gov, visit houstontx.gov/311, or through the Houston 311 app. A water quality service request will be issued.

You can also report water issues to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. TCEQ Water Supply Division: 512-239-4691 or pdws@tceq.texas.gov. For complaints about your drinking water quality or other environmental issues:

use this online form

call the 24-hour toll-free Environmental Complaints Hotline at 1-888-777-3186

send an email to complaint@tceq.texas.gov

SEE MORE: ‘DRAINED’ Investigative Series: