DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.

The KPRC2 Investigates team led by Investigator Amy Davis worked for months to get answers about impacting several families, but could help you if you are in similar situations.

LIVING WITH NO WATER FOR YEARS

68-year-old Edward Williams has been going about his life at his home in Acres Homes. But for years, there’s been a huge stressor weighing on just about everything. He lived for FOUR YEARS without water all because he was unable to pay a shocking $7,000+ bill. Williams didn’t want to tell his family about it, so he just managed.

One day his son stopped by for a visit and discovered what his dad was dealing with. Eventually, the City of Houston water department allowed his son to pay part of the bill to get the water back on. They are still dealing with payments - but the question remains - how did this happen in the first place?

Investigator Amy Davis stopped by city council to talk with city leaders about Mr. Williams and other people who have sent in concerns. Watch Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. to hear from Williams about what’s going on and what the Houston Public Works Director says may be happening in some of these cases.

Meter shows same reading, family still billed for water

A family in the Energy Corridor says they are getting billed for water they are not even using. The meter at their home has been stuck on the same number and they’ve tried everything to get help for the issue. Then, the water bills fluctuate drastically from month to month. WATCH: Hear what Public Works Director Carol Haddock has to say about why this might be happening.

Community brown, yucky water

A Houston neighborhood near Crosby has been dealing with murky, brown water for years and they say the city water department won’t help them figure out what is wrong. It’s not just gross, it’s expensive as it also damages appliances and towels. But what is in the water?

On Wednesday, November 16, see the results of a water test that we had done.

Taking your case to the Water Adjustment Board is part of the process to get your water bill changed after you’ve tried everything else. Although it’s the last option, is the time spent actually worth it? On Thursday, Nov. 17, we’ll tell you about the success rate people have and also share the stories about people who tried to get their water bills lowered.

We are looking at the zip codes in our area where people pay the highest water bills. What are the odds you’re paying the most for water? We will bring you the details (and post it all on this page).

