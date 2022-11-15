Ask Amy show notes: Answers to your questions about water bills

You have told us about the issues you are having with water bills in the city of Houston. Our Investigates team is working to find answers and solutions for you. On today’s Ask Amy, Amy Davis and producer Andrea Slaydon talk about the series of water bill stories the team is working on. You’ll also hear from the new Public Works Director, Carol Haddock about why so many meter readings are wrong on your bills... and what is being done to fix the problem.
Watch the episode by clicking on this link.
Episode timecodes for specific topics
2:30 Why you might get a bill even if the meter is broken
5:17 How are the meters read in Houston?
8:00 Why are bills inconsistent and customers can’t get answers?
9:51 unusually high-water bill experience
16:45 water rate increases
19:02 new technology after meter technology replacement
22:00 water adjustment board, what you can do to fight water bills
Helpful links related to water bills
How to apply for unusually high-water bills
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates series on water bills in the City of Houston