Ask Amy show notes: Answers to your questions about water bills

Ask Amy episode looks into why many City of Houston water meter readings are wrong. Also, what you can do to fight a water bill you think is incorrect.

You have told us about the issues you are having with water bills in the city of Houston. Our Investigates team is working to find answers and solutions for you. On today’s Ask Amy, Amy Davis and producer Andrea Slaydon talk about the series of water bill stories the team is working on. You’ll also hear from the new Public Works Director, Carol Haddock about why so many meter readings are wrong on your bills... and what is being done to fix the problem.

Watch the episode by clicking on this link.

Episode timecodes for specific topics

2:30 Why you might get a bill even if the meter is broken

5:17 How are the meters read in Houston?

8:00 Why are bills inconsistent and customers can’t get answers?

9:51 unusually high-water bill experience

16:45 water rate increases

19:02 new technology after meter technology replacement

22:00 water adjustment board, what you can do to fight water bills

Helpful links related to water bills

How to apply for unusually high-water bills

How to fight water bill

DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates series on water bills in the City of Houston

Do you have an episode idea? We are working to bring you more information on consumer-related news you can use. Email askamy@kprc.com if you have an idea for a topic!