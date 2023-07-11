93º

Ask Amy show notes: Save on travel

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Investigative and Special Projects Producer

Save money on travel both for trips you have planned and trips you are looking to book. Learn what you need to know before you book your next trip. Plus, the best way to track what different airlines will do if a delay or cancellation pops up.

In this episode of Ask Amy, Amy Davis joins Summer Hull, with The Points Guy, with a few tricks for saving on flights, hotels, and even cruises.

Websites mentioned in this Ask Amy episode

The Points Guy

Department of Transportation aviation dashboard

DOT consumer protection & refunds

What to know before booking summer travel

Travel hacks to save you money

Do you have a topic suggestion for Amy? Email AskAmy@kprc.com

