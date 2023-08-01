Ask Amy show notes: Skyrocketing Homeowners Insurance

We are hearing from you about rising homeowner’s insurance rates. Jessica Fuentes with Brazos Insurance Agency joins Amy Davis to discuss homeowners insurance. Will rates ever go back down? What is a “bait and switch” quote? Plus, what you should know about windstorm insurance and your roof.

Finding the best rates on homeowners insurance coverage

Texas Windstorm Insurance Coverage

Texas Department of Insurance

Leash Yu from Yu Insurance Agency explains what to do if you can't get insurance coverage.

