Ask Amy show notes: Skyrocketing Homeowners Insurance

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Investigative and Special Projects Producer

We are hearing from you about rising homeowner’s insurance rates. Jessica Fuentes with Brazos Insurance Agency joins Amy Davis to discuss homeowners insurance. Will rates ever go back down? What is a “bait and switch” quote? Plus, what you should know about windstorm insurance and your roof.

Mentioned in this episode

Finding the best rates on homeowners insurance coverage

Texas Windstorm Insurance Coverage

Texas Department of Insurance

Leash Yu from Yu Insurance Agency explains what to do if you can’t get insurance coverage.

Browse the consumer topics and check out all of the Ask Amy episodes here.

Have an Ask Amy episode idea? Email AskAmy@kprc.com!

