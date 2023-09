The roofing industry is not regulated or licensed, so you really need to watch out. Investigator Amy Davis looks into what you should know before hiring roofing help. Christian and Jennifer Hernandez from JC and C Roofing join Amy Davis for an episode of Ask Amy.

Watch the episode of Ask Amy in the video player above.

Related KPRC links

Signs a roofer is trying to scam you

Better Business Bureau

Texas Department of Insurance

Right to cancel law

Do you have a question for me? Email AskAmy@kprc.com!