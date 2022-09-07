Ask Amy show notes: Medicare 101

Whether you are helping a parent or you need it yourself - healthcare, as you get older, is a topic we get a lot of questions about. In this week’s episode, Amy Davis and Guest Alex Rischan from the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging break down what we need to know about Medicare.
Watch episode in the video link posted above.
Websites mentioned in this episode
Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging
For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
1:05 Do you have to sign up for Medicare? How to check in with someone once you turn 65.
2:51 how Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging helps people sign up for benefits
3:08 what the pandemic has to do with Medicare benefits?
4:10 What happens if you are terminated and you lose health benefits?
4:47 different types of Medicare. Why part B is the most common and what it provides.
5:25 Should you consider signing up for the Medicare Advantage plans?
7:33 traditional Medicare has no max out-of-pocket.
7:45 medication coverage offered by Medicare. How to enroll in a prescription drug plan.
10:00 HPO PPO options for seniors
10:33 The penalty for not signing up for Medicare.
12:30 some companies charge for help signing up for Medicare. The Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging works for free. How the help works.
12:53 Medicare open enrollment is a busy time but you still don’t have to wait too long.
13:50 How to help your parents sign up for Medicare. How to sign up to be a person who can find out information for your parents or someone else in your family.
14:20 What you need to know about open enrollment is Oct 15 - December 7. Why you should check your coverage even if you don’t want to make changes.
15:01 Should you let your healthcare provider file paperwork for you for additional coverage?
16:00 HGAAA phone number 713-627-3200
16:47 Don’t wait for open enrollment to sign up for Medicare if you are new to signing up. What happens if you approach your 65th birthday during open enrollment?
17:40 What you should ask your current doctors when making a decision about Medicare options.
Helpful KPRC links related to Medicare savings
How to get help figuring out Medicare sign-up