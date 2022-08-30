Ask Amy: Help finding healthcare coverage options as we age

Whether you are helping a parent or you need it yourself - healthcare, as you get older, is a topic we get a lot of questions about. We want to help you navigate the world of Medicare. Here are a few top questions we get about Medicare along with helpful answers.

Do you really need the extra Medicare advantage plans seen in the TV advertisements?

When you turn 65, you are eligible for Medicare, the federal health insurance program. Not only are you eligible most people are required to sign up for it.

Question: All those celebrity ads offering Medicare advantage plans are running now. Some of you want to know how these are different from standard Medicare. Do you really need it?

Answer: The Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging helps seniors navigate these plans. Benefits expert Alex Richan says by law these advantage plans must cover everything that Medicare covers but you really should drill down and know what you are signing up for.

“They may offer some extra little bells and whistles like things like medical transportation, some dental, some vision, some hearing, we always just advise that you,” explains Richan. “Read the fine print and check with your providers before signing up to make sure that they’re in the network to keep your costs down.”

Question: What about related services like the savings program?

Sometimes your healthcare provider will offer to fill out paperwork for other health-related services like the Medicare savings program. KPRC2 viewer Martha asked about this. She’s concerned about giving out her personal information and wonders if this could be a scam.

Answer: Richan says if you meet the requirements, there are different levels of assistance you can qualify for with the savings program. If you don’t feel comfortable letting your healthcare provider apply for you, you can always get the forms online and do it yourself.

Benefits counselors with the Area Agency on Aging can walk you through the entire process and that service is free. You can call 1-800-437-7396 or request help on the H-GAC Area Agency on Aging website.

Other helpful Medicare topic links

You can hear our full interview about Medicare on episode 7 of my Ask Amy podcast. You’ll learn about the different types of Medicare plans offered, and what you need to know for the upcoming open enrollment period.

Do you have any ideas for a consumer podcast topic? What would you like to know more about? Email askamy@kprc.com!