Ask Amy show notes: Will and estate planning for all ages

Simple things every family needs to consider for a will, power of attorney and other important legal documents. Attorney Bri Holcombe with the Hunt Law Firm joins Amy to explain what people should know about estate planning and wills. Plus, where you can go for free help.
Click in the video player above to watch video.
Bri Holcombe | Attorney at Hunt Law Firm, PLLC (familylawyerkaty.com)
Texas Law Help -free legal document help
Topics covered in this Ask Amy episode:
What is power of attorney?
When you should change your legal documents
Legal documents college students should consider
Default law - if you don’t create a will Texas has a system in place to distribute your property.