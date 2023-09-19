Ask Amy show notes: Will and estate planning for all ages

Simple things every family needs to consider for a will, power of attorney and other important legal documents. Attorney Bri Holcombe with the Hunt Law Firm joins Amy to explain what people should know about estate planning and wills. Plus, where you can go for free help.

Bri Holcombe | Attorney at Hunt Law Firm, PLLC (familylawyerkaty.com)

Texas Law Help -free legal document help

Topics covered in this Ask Amy episode:

What is power of attorney?

When you should change your legal documents

Legal documents college students should consider

Default law - if you don’t create a will Texas has a system in place to distribute your property.

Estate planning in Texas

Do you have a question or topic idea for Amy? Email AskAmy@kprc.com.