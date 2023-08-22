92º
Ask Amy show notes: How to make money answering robocalls

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Investigative and Special Projects Producer

You can turn unwanted robocalls into cash. Doc Compton, from Robocalls.cash joins Amy Davis for an episode of Ask Amy to explain how you can get paid by answering robocalls.

Websites mentioned in the Ask Amy episode

Link to Doc Compton’s website: https://www.robocalls.cash/

TikTok: @thedoccompton

Sign up for the Do Not Call Registry here: https://www.donotcall.gov/

Do you have a topic idea or question for Amy Davis? Email AskAmy@kprc.com

