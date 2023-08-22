Ask Amy show notes: How to make money answering robocalls

You can turn unwanted robocalls into cash. Doc Compton, from Robocalls.cash joins Amy Davis for an episode of Ask Amy to explain how you can get paid by answering robocalls.
Watch the full Ask Amy episode in the video player above.
Websites mentioned in the Ask Amy episode
Link to Doc Compton’s website: https://www.robocalls.cash/
TikTok: @thedoccompton
Sign up for the Do Not Call Registry here: https://www.donotcall.gov/
How you can get paid if you’ve been robocalled
Answering your questions about robocalls