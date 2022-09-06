Ask Amy show notes: Student loan forgiveness program 101

Amy Davis has everything you need to know about the new student loan forgiveness program with Andrea Robayo from The College Money Guys. You’ll learn the best way to go about getting your college loans paid off. Other topics include the difference between student loans and Pell grants, how to know if you qualify, how to apply, how you can get money back from what you already paid, and the free help you can get to figure out how to navigate the new student loan forgiveness program.

Websites mentioned in the loan forgiveness episode

Student loan forgiveness program

https://studentaid.gov/

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

How an ombudsman can help

Department of Education

The College Money Guys

For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic.

1:20 How do you know if the loan you have is a federal student loan? Not everyone is eligible.

2:19 How to navigate student aid.gov to see how you may qualify.

2:40 What is the difference between federal student loans and Pell grants?

3:28 What is a Pell grant? Who qualifies?

4:30 How do you go about getting the student loan forgiveness if you qualify?

5:42 Federal government may not wait for you to fill out the application, they may do it for you. You should fill it out either way.

6:41 what if you have been making payments on loans over the past of 2020. You are able to get the money refunded back to you?

7:00 You could get your money back from what you have paid.

9:30 How to get help with your student loan forgiveness from an ombudsman.

11:53 Public service loan forgiveness. How is this different from loan and Pell grant forgiveness?

15:30 The cost of college, ways to save.

17:34 Why more men are dropping out of college these days.

18:17 Choosing the right degree will also help you get the most out of the money you spend on college.

19:35 Accountability for the colleges and the need for families who can’t afford it is growing.

21:11 What about the people who went to school and never graduated?

23:15 Keep an open mind about the college you will attend. This can save you a lot of money.

25:00 Considering private universities could actually save you a lot of money.

Thank you to The College Money Guys for helping us explain this new loan forgiveness program. You can reach the College Money Guys at 713-422-2720.

