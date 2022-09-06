Ask Amy podcast show notes: Renters Rights

Can a landlord disconnect water or electricity? How long do they have to fix things? Amy Davis and Ryan Marquez of the University of Houston Center for Consumer Law cover a lot of ground as they tackle topics important to renters in Houston and across Texas.

Websites mentioned in this podcast

University of Houston Center for Consumer Law

Laws regarding what a landlord must do

Texas Law Help - includes sample letters you can send to landlords

Houston Apartment Association

For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the podcast to hear a specific topic

:49 How long does a landlord have to fix a broken A/C or other issue?

2:00 Why you need to put any requests to apartment management in writing and the best ways to send the request.

3:46 The exact laws regarding landlord’s duty

5:01 Who makes the decision if the issue a health and safety concern / needs to be fixed faster.

8:00 Can landlords disconnect electricity or water? What can you do if this happens?

9:51 Can landlord raise rent all of the sudden like $300-$400 a month?

10:30 How much notice does a landlord have to give when raising rent?

11:07 How the taxes impact landlords and then impact renters.

12:30 Can you choose your own cable provider even if the apartment is set up with a certain company?

13:42 What rights does tenant have to refuse cable plans?

15:00 Answers to eviction questions.

17:00 What you should know about security deposits. Can a landlord keep my security deposit? What you can do to make sure you get back your money on your security deposit.

19:01 What can you do about mold in apartments? What is the law regarding mold growing in apartment?

