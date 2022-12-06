Ask Amy show notes: New tricky ways thieves are targeting senior citizens

Thieves work overtime to target anyone, but especially our aging parents. From free health screenings to calls about medical devices or easy part-time jobs - Jennifer Salazar, Executive Director of The Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, explains what you need to know to avoid falling victim. Plus, advice on how to talk with your aging parents about staying safe. And - how a healthcare tracker may help you stay safe and what to do the minute you find out you’ve been had.
Watch the video in the player above.
Helpful websites and KPRC links
BBB Education Foundation number: 888-341-6187
Health tracker info (or call the BBB)
Kidnapping scam - known also as the “Grandparents scam”
Fake sale ads - often Medicare fraud
Scroll to the timecode for topic reference
1:00 Why seniors are often the targets of these scams
3:02 How robocalls are used to scam you even if you don’t say anything when you answer
5:30 What you should be telling our parents to keep them safe from scammers
5:55 Warning about friend requests on social media
7:45 how work from home scams are being used
8:08 How to check charities before you give
11:00 What is the Grandparent scam
12:55 One way scammers are using scare tactics to trick you
14:35 Senior Medicare patrol - 254 counties
16:00 Medicare fraud, how it starts
17:54 How scammers use medical devices
19:00 health care tracker (SMP)
20:00 Free medical test offers that could be scams
21:00 Should you attend free sessions offered by Medicare? Check it first!
22:00 How one woman fell for a scooter ad
24:41 What happens if you get into the wrong Medicare plan? What can you do?
25:30 What you should do the minute you realize you gave your information to the wrong person.