Ask Amy show notes: Avoiding check and bank fraud

We are helping you keep your money safe. With a massive increase in check fraud and banking fraud, Amy Davis talks with Ken Smiley, Executive Vice President for Amegy Bank about the newest ways thieves are targeting customers and what you can do to protect your money.

Topics by timecode

:30 massive increase in check fraud

3:40 How easy it is to change a check

7:00 Why does it take so long for banks to give money back if checks are stolen

10:40 Check fraud has been around for a long time, the way they do it has changed

19:00 Alternatives to writing checks - Apps from bank, Venmo, PayPal, e-check

21:39 The type of ink matters if you must use checks. Best to use gel pen

23:00 other ways to avoid bank fraud

Mentioned in this episode:

Check fraud facts

American Bankers Association

Steps to avoid fraud

Avoiding IRS fraud

If you are a victim, file a report with your local police department, your bank or credit union and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service online at www.uspis.gov or at 877-876-2455.

