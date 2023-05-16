Ask Amy show notes: Avoiding check and bank fraud

We are helping you keep your money safe. With a massive increase in check fraud and banking fraud, Amy Davis talks with Ken Smiley, Executive Vice President for Amegy Bank about the newest ways thieves are targeting customers and what you can do to protect your money.
Watch this episode of Ask Amy in the video player above.
Topics by timecode
:30 massive increase in check fraud
3:40 How easy it is to change a check
7:00 Why does it take so long for banks to give money back if checks are stolen
10:40 Check fraud has been around for a long time, the way they do it has changed
19:00 Alternatives to writing checks - Apps from bank, Venmo, PayPal, e-check
21:39 The type of ink matters if you must use checks. Best to use gel pen
23:00 other ways to avoid bank fraud
Mentioned in this episode:
If you are a victim, file a report with your local police department, your bank or credit union and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service online at www.uspis.gov or at 877-876-2455.