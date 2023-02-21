Ask Amy show notes: Avoiding IRS fraud

As you look to get your taxes done this year, we have a warning. There are fraudulent tax preparers who set up shop with the goal of stealing from you. Special Agent Mark Wilson, IRS Criminal Investigation joins Amy Davis to discuss the warning signs and red flags to look for, before hiring tax help.
Helpful information and websites mentioned in IRS fraud interview
- Reporting fraud within the IRS efile program
- What is the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI)? IRS CI serves the American public by investigating potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code and related financial crimes in a manner that fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law.
- An Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
