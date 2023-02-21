79º

Ask Amy show notes: Avoiding IRS fraud

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Ask Amy

As you look to get your taxes done this year, we have a warning. There are fraudulent tax preparers who set up shop with the goal of stealing from you. Special Agent Mark Wilson, IRS Criminal Investigation joins Amy Davis to discuss the warning signs and red flags to look for, before hiring tax help.

If you have a topic idea for Amy and the team, email AskAmy@kprc.com.

