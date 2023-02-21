Ask Amy show notes: Avoiding IRS fraud

As you look to get your taxes done this year, we have a warning. There are fraudulent tax preparers who set up shop with the goal of stealing from you. Special Agent Mark Wilson, IRS Criminal Investigation joins Amy Davis to discuss the warning signs and red flags to look for, before hiring tax help.

