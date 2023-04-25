Ask Amy show notes: Renter’s Rights FAQ

Can a landlord just keep your deposit? What can you do if management won’t fix a problem? Amy Davis joins Eric Kwartler with Lone Star Legal Aid to answer your renters’ rights questions.
Eric Kwartler with Lone Star Legal Aid, Toll-Free - (800) 733-8394
In the Houston area, you can call the Houston Apartment Association and speak with a trained consultant to help answer your questions or to file a complaint against a property owner.
Texas Attorney General’s Office helps with various apartment issues.
“Don’t stop paying your rent because you don’t think you should have to pay it. Always pay your rent. That’s the number one.”
