Ask Amy show notes: Renter’s Rights FAQ

Can a landlord just keep your deposit? What can you do if management won’t fix a problem? Amy Davis joins Eric Kwartler with Lone Star Legal Aid to answer your renters’ rights questions.

Watch the full episode here.

Contact information mentioned in the episode

Eric Kwartler with Lone Star Legal Aid, Toll-Free - (800) 733-8394

In the Houston area, you can call the Houston Apartment Association and speak with a trained consultant to help answer your questions or to file a complaint against a property owner.

Texas Attorney General’s Office helps with various apartment issues.

Bottom line: No matter what type of issue you are dealing with:

“Don’t stop paying your rent because you don’t think you should have to pay it. Always pay your rent. That’s the number one.”

KPRC content related to renters

Can a landlord lock me out of my apartment?

Good information about returning deposits, questions from renters

Renters who need help paying bills

Email Amy at AskAmy@kprc.com if you have an episode idea!