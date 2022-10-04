Ask Amy show notes: Viewer Q&A

You asked and Amy Davis has answers! From flood insurance to questions about door-to-door electric company salespeople, Amy and producer Andrea Slaydon tackle a few of the top questions sent to AskAmy@kprc.com.
Websites mentioned in this episode
Texas laws about self-storage facilities
Cooling period / 3 day return policy for door-to-door sales
For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
1:40 Flood insurance up for renewal, can I shop around?
7:00 Is a self storage company responsible for items damaged while in storage?
15:15 Can the 8-1-1 “call before you dig” number answer questions about WHO is digging on your property?
26:00 Can a company say they only take cash?
28:00 HOA gate debate follow: why homeowner couldn’t sue after she claimed builders lied to her about future building plans.
Helpful KPRC links
How you can get flood insurance with zero wait time
Flood insurance costs rise in areas