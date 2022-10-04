Ask Amy show notes: Viewer Q&A

From flood insurance to questions about door-to-door electric company salespeople, Amy and producer Andrea Slaydon tackle a few of the top questions sent to AskAmy@kprc.com.

1:40 Flood insurance up for renewal, can I shop around?

7:00 Is a self storage company responsible for items damaged while in storage?

15:15 Can the 8-1-1 “call before you dig” number answer questions about WHO is digging on your property?

26:00 Can a company say they only take cash?

28:00 HOA gate debate follow: why homeowner couldn’t sue after she claimed builders lied to her about future building plans.

