Ask Amy show notes: College Prep 101

College admissions have changed a lot over the last three years. Some universities won’t even consider your SAT/ ACT scores. Others require them. Amy Davis talks with the President & CEO of Cram Crew, a Houston college readiness business, to find out what parents and students need to do as they prepare to send in those college applications.

Watch the Ask Amy episode here.

Helpful links mentioned in episode and related to college admission

Cram Crew

SAT test, ACT test

College, Career and Military prep help (TEA)

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP)

Federal student aid information

3 mistakes parents make when trying to help students apply for college

Episode topic timecodes

2:00 How should my student prepare for college and when do we need to start thinking about it?

14:00 Strategizing course selection as early as 8th grade and why it matters.

20:00 All about the SAT & ACT. When you should start taking them and how often.

Do you have an idea for an Ask Amy episode? Email AskAmy@kprc.com!