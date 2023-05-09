Ask Amy show notes: Car buying, contracts and your rights

This week we talk about all things related to buying cars and auto fraud. It’s one of the most common questions we get. Amy Davis joins Dana Karni from Lone Star Legal Aid to share what you should know when it comes to used cars, contracts, and your rights.
Watch the Ask Amy episode in the video player above.
How to get help if you are having car issues
Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles
How do I know if my vehicle is a Lemon?
Topics by timecode
2:00 Questions to ask when buying a used car
4:00 Who to complain to if you have an issue with a car dealer
7:00 May be leaving money on the table if negotiating
8:30 What can an attorney do to help if you are having an issue with car dealer
9:00 Arbitration clauses on contracts, very unfair to consumers
11:25 consumer law in Texas
13:00 Lemon law protections
15:00 voiding the warranty
17:53 A lot of consumer laws allow fee shifting to the other side
20:00 Arbitration clause on contracts
23:00 Call the insurance company before buying the car to ask cost for insurance coverage
24:00 Yoyo financing
KPRC articles related to car buying
Car dealer takes back car more than year after selling
Can dealerships charge over MSRP?
Ask Amy: Used car buying tips