Ask Amy show notes: Car buying, contracts and your rights

This week we talk about all things related to buying cars and auto fraud. It’s one of the most common questions we get. Amy Davis joins Dana Karni from Lone Star Legal Aid to share what you should know when it comes to used cars, contracts, and your rights.

How to get help if you are having car issues

Lone Star Legal Aid

Better Business Bureau

Texas Attorney General

Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

Lemon Law

How do I know if my vehicle is a Lemon?

Topics by timecode

2:00 Questions to ask when buying a used car

4:00 Who to complain to if you have an issue with a car dealer

7:00 May be leaving money on the table if negotiating

8:30 What can an attorney do to help if you are having an issue with car dealer

9:00 Arbitration clauses on contracts, very unfair to consumers

11:25 consumer law in Texas

13:00 Lemon law protections

15:00 voiding the warranty

17:53 A lot of consumer laws allow fee shifting to the other side

20:00 Arbitration clause on contracts

23:00 Call the insurance company before buying the car to ask cost for insurance coverage

24:00 Yoyo financing

