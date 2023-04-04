Ask Amy show notes: Protecting your money

From rising interest rates and inflation to bank failures, you’ve seen the news- but what are you doing about it? In this episode, Amy Davis gets practical advice from RIA Advisors’ Danny Ratliff about how to make sure you are protecting your savings. From checking accounts to your 401k, we give you 4 steps to take today to recession-proof your finances.

Watch the full Ask Amy episode in the video player above.

Helpful links

FDIC calculator to check your bank

Buying I Bonds

What you need to know about I Bonds

Scroll to specific timecodes in episode to hear topics below

08:00 paying off credit card debt

14:50 Buy now pay later options on purchases

15:30 Best ways to spend money right now

19:36 look up high yield savings

Email AskAmy@kprc.com if you have a question and I’ll work to find an answer.