Ask Amy show notes: How the BBB helps you with consumer issues

You probably check reviews for just about everything, even when you have a problem. Hear from Better Business Bureau President Dan Parsons about using the BBB to get help with issues you are having with a company or business. You’ll learn the review process, how complaints are handled, how the company ratings are scored and why some businesses get kicked out.

Website links mentioned in episode

Better Business Bureau

How to file a complaint with the BBB

BBB Scam Tracker - you can read and report a scam here

How to check charities

Tips for handling an issue on your own

For quick reference, you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

3:00 How the BBB works, what the company does

5:00 Will the BBB give good ratings to people who pay? Just because you are a BBB member, you may still get a negative review

6:53 How a company is rated by the BBB

10:00 The process of being reviewed by the BBB

12:00 How the BBB works with companies

15:00 The best way to research a company using the BBB. Why some ratings are lower

19:00 How does BBB accreditation work?

22:00 When a business goes bad. How a company can lose membership

