Ask Amy show notes: Medicare Open Enrollment 101

Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 and plans are live now for preview. Amy talks with Alex Rischan from the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging about the best way to shop for Medicare, what to look for and the new savings you will find.

When looking at plans you’ll want to consider prescription drugs covered, doctors who take plans and any hospital you may need to visit in the future.

Watch the episode in the video link posted above.

Websites mentioned in this episode

Medicare.gov

Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging

Medicare Star Rating program

Medicare hospital ratings

Medicare number to call with questions: 800-437-7396

For quick reference you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

2:50 How to get started, medicare.gov, community events and see people one on one.

3:48 most important factors

4:40 recommends calling not just trusting online

5:00 Saturday oct 15 - december 7

5:10 is there a benefit to to signing up on the first day?

5:57 Medicare star rating program: see how plans have done in past calendar year. at least rated at three stars or higher.

6:10 go with something at least three stars or higher.

7:10 What happens if you don’t want to pick an advantage plan?

7:40 What happens if you don’t make a choice?

8:20 Options for those over 65 and still working

9:00 If you are still working and want Medicare coverage

11:15 examples of extras offered with private advantage plans

12:48 What is Medigap, why you may consider adding this to Medicare.

14:00 Medicare premium changes

16:25 How premiums are calculated

17:15 Things added to Medicare coverage this year

17:45 insulin discounts

20:10 How to make enrollment the easiest

21:31 Checking pharmacy for drug coverage

Helpful KPRC links related to Medicare

Medicare 101

Healthcare coverage options as we age

Finding the best care facility

Do you have an episode idea? We are working to bring you more information on consumer-related news you can use. Email askamy@kprc.com if you have an idea for a topic!