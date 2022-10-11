Ask Amy show notes: Medicare Open Enrollment 101

Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 and plans are live now for preview. Amy talks with Alex Rischan from the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging about the best way to shop for Medicare, what to look for and the new savings you will find.
When looking at plans you’ll want to consider prescription drugs covered, doctors who take plans and any hospital you may need to visit in the future.
Websites mentioned in this episode
Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging
Medicare number to call with questions: 800-437-7396
For quick reference you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
2:50 How to get started, medicare.gov, community events and see people one on one.
3:48 most important factors
4:40 recommends calling not just trusting online
5:00 Saturday oct 15 - december 7
5:10 is there a benefit to to signing up on the first day?
5:57 Medicare star rating program: see how plans have done in past calendar year. at least rated at three stars or higher.
6:10 go with something at least three stars or higher.
7:10 What happens if you don’t want to pick an advantage plan?
7:40 What happens if you don’t make a choice?
8:20 Options for those over 65 and still working
9:00 If you are still working and want Medicare coverage
11:15 examples of extras offered with private advantage plans
12:48 What is Medigap, why you may consider adding this to Medicare.
14:00 Medicare premium changes
16:25 How premiums are calculated
17:15 Things added to Medicare coverage this year
17:45 insulin discounts
20:10 How to make enrollment the easiest
21:31 Checking pharmacy for drug coverage
