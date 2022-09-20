Ask Amy show notes: Bitcoin for beginners

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital payment and you might notice more companies are using this for common transactions. Bitcoin is the most popular form of cryptocurrency. This is a whole new world and if you are interested in starting, there are a few things you should know.
Author and attorney Clayton Rawlings wrote the book “Bitcoin for Beginners.” He joins Amy Davis to share what he has learned in the process of buying and selling crypto.
Watch the episode in the video link posted above.
Websites mentioned in this episode
Coinbase - reputable site where you can buy and sell cryptocurrency
What is cryptocurrency? Latest crypto news.
For quick reference you can scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic
:50 why interested in bitcoin to start?
2:50 How buying bitcoin might help you
3:15 How to get started with bitcoin if you are interested
4:24 why can’t we just create more code to make more bitcoin?
5:55 can a crypto go bankrupt?
6:13 what to buy when you get started.
9:20 what is block chain?
10:12 How buying bitcoin works?
13:30 the breakdown of how bitcoin buying works
15:00 how a power plant helps explain how cryptocurrency works
16:22 How did cryptocurrency come about?
22:00 the future of cryptocurrency
Helpful KPRC links related to cryptocurrency
Teen loses thousands of dollars in bitcoin fraud
Houston woman loses $12,500 in cryptocurrency scam
Make sure you are talking to a legit customer service rep