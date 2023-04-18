Ask Amy show notes: Utility work in neighborhoods & your rights

It’s a complaint we hear frequently. Utility companies work in neighborhoods and leave damage or a mess behind. What can you do? Can companies just come to your property? We’ve got answers to some of your questions about utility work in neighborhoods in our area.

What if utility crews leave a mess behind?

In neighborhoods all over the Houston area, utility crews are working. Some are installing fiber lines or upgrading infrastructure. In one Kingwood neighborhood, it’s clear there’s a lot of work going on. Yard flags and spray paint marking underground lines are signs of future work to come. The most common problem was finding out which company was doing the work. Find out how to tell plus why it seems like they sometimes leave messes behind.

It shouldn’t take KPRC 2 Investigates to get a cable company to clean up after themselves, but that’s exactly why a Pearland woman called our team for help. For two months she’s been trying to get AT&T to bury a cable it left in her yard. The cables are not just annoying but also dangerous after her dog ended up needing surgery because of the mess. What should you do if something like this happens to you?

Protecting your property before utility work begins in your neighborhood

From Tomball to Pearland, and all over the greater-Houston area, AT&T is in the middle of a massive project to speed up its internet service. But as it digs and tunnels new cables for miles underground, it is leaving major damage in its wake. KPRC2 News dug deeper to find out what you can do to protect your property.

Cable company obstructs view (AT&T)

The lines and wires overhead all across our area help bring us electricity, cable, and internet signals; but one Houston couple called consumer expert Amy Davis when they say a cable company created an inconvenience and an eyesore from their Heights area home. The couple tried for almost 6 months to contact AT&T to resolve the problem themselves with no luck.

Many of us have been there when a utility company comes onto our property to access a cable box or lines and wires buried underground. You have to let utility companies have access to the easement. And in one case our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into, it’s really David vs. Goliath situation.

PUC Customer Protection Division

(512) 936-7120

customer@puc.texas.gov

City of Houston

Utility Complaint Line

(832) 393-8591

utilitycomplaint@houstontx.gov

