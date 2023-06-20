Ask Amy show notes: Solar Panels FAQ

Buying solar panels FAQ - What people should know before going solar. Will you really have no electric bill? Can you apply for rebates? Amy Davis joins Gage Mueller with ADT Solar to answer the most common questions and misconceptions about buying solar.
You can watch this episode of Ask Amy in the video player above.
Topics mentioned in this Ask Amy episode
Couple promised “free” government grant to pay for panels
Solar panels damaged from storm, company refuses to help customer
Solar Panel sales exploding, here is what you need to know
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems