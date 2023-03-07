Ask Amy show notes: ‘DRAINED’ water bill concerns

The KPRC 2 ‘DRAINED’ Investigation into Houston’s water department is resonating. We have been digging into huge bills and inaccurate meter reads for months. Investigator Amy Davis joins Producer Andrea Slaydon to discuss the highlights of our latest round of cases and what it all means for others looking for help with their own bill issues.

Watch this episode of Ask Amy in the video player above.

Notes from the cases we discussed in this episode of Ask Amy

Why outdated water maps are costing all of us - When we first started this deep dive into the water bill issues, we caught a Houston city councilman mentioning something at a public meeting. He was talking about a concern he had with how long it was taking public works crews to stop water leaks and breaks. We followed up with him in January and that resulted in this investigation.

Sudden high bill - A retired Houston couple emailed us because they had paid their bill every month on time and then out of the blue they got another bill for more than $2,000. There was no explanation and they couldn’t get the city to adjust the bill. This is a good reminder of what you should be checking on your own bill.

Students help professor pay bill - Houston professor who was stuck with an $8,200 water bill from a toilet leak There’s something everyone can learn from his case.

Do you need help with your water bill?

We hope that we have armed you with all of the information you need to protect yourself and resolve issues with your water bills but if you have tried and can’t seem to get the city to answer your questions. If you need our assistance with your water bill you can email us at AskAmy@kprc.com