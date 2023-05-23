Ask Amy show notes: Help for Veterans

From housing repairs to medical care, thousands of people in our area have help available that they may not know about. Amy Davis talks with Col. Dave Lewis, Ret., Harris County Veterans Services, about different types of services available for Veterans and their families.

20+ Resources for Veterans in the Houston area

Below you’ll find a helpful list of organizations in the Houston area and Texas, where veterans can go for various needs.

Harris County Veterans Services

Texas Veterans Commission

Grants for Veterans

Family Houston

MHA Houston Veterans behavioral resources

VA Houston healthcare

Vet Affairs / Houston

Housing for Texas Heroes

Hope for Warriors

Veterans Home Care

Boots 4 Troops

Guns to Hammers Construction, Inc

Montgomery County Veterans Services information

Fort Bend County Veterans Services information

Brazoria County Veterans Services information

Galveston County Veterans Services information

Chambers County Veterans Services information

Women Veterans Resources in Texas

“I am not invisible” campaign for Women Vets

Family and survivors of Veteran’s information

Comcast Veterans benefits

